Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Stunning Photo

Khloé Kardashian is a picture of maternity elegance!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who is six months pregnant with her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together, showed off some serious Old Hollywood glamour in a “press day” photo shoot she posted to Instagram Thursday.

In the “press day” photo she posted, the 33-year-old is serving up some classic looks in a navy silk gown and matching jacket, with softly curled hair, minimal accessories and a bold rid lip.

Kardashian is definitely not rocking the everyday maternity style this pregnancy, which is exactly how she likes it. For months, she hid her growing baby bump in baggy hoodies to avoid confirming the news too soon, and it’s apparent that since letting the cat out of the bag, she’s loving showing off her curves.

The Good American designer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first interview since confirming her pregnancy earlier Thursday in a white cocktail dress and duster , sharing that she doesn’t plan to start dressing in maternity clothes anytime soon.

“That’s not really maternity clothes, is it?” DeGeneres asked her, to which Kardashian shared, “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

When asked if she was feeling any sickness, Kardashian admitted that the first trimester was the hardest for her.

“At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” she said. “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

Any discomfort wasn’t due to her figure-hugging dress, however.

“The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking,” she said.