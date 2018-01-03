Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Says Exercise Helps Maintain Her ‘Sanity’

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is working out her anxiety by working out!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member kicked off her “Health & Wellness Week” on her app and website Wednesday, promising subscribers workouts, self-care tips and “SO much more.”

Starting MONDAY I’m kicking off 2018 Health & Wellness Week on my app! I’ll be posting workouts, self-care tips and SO much more. I can’t wait to share it with you all. Make sure you are subscribed so you don’t miss out: https://t.co/dE2UDl1uN4 pic.twitter.com/sTHdZCSOaT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

On the first day, she opened up about how her pregnancy with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson‘s first child together has impacted her concentration on health and wellness heading into 2018.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care.”

The 33-year-old said continuing to work out while pregnant isn’t so much about maintaining appearances (although she looks great!) but caring for herself physically and mentally.

“I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were,” she said.

Dealing with pregnancy cravings has been difficult, but the Revenge Body star said she’s trying to keep her diet clean for her unborn child.

“I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrients,” she explains. “I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!”

But even though workout-shamers have already tried to put her down for her Snapchatted workouts, Kardashian said she’s looking to stay fit in the new year.

“Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year’s resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can!” she concluded.

