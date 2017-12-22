Source: Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Experienced ‘Less Than Pleasant’ Symptoms

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy is going smoothly so far.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family told Us Magazine a day after Kardashian’s pregnancy with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson was confirmed that the 33-year-old is so far getting lucky during her first pregnancy.

“Khloé has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms,” they revealed, adding that Kardashian and Thompson may soon be taking another big step in their relationship.

“Tristan is house shopping and renting a house,” they added. “[Khloe] loves her house but they might get a bigger house together.”

The Revenge Body star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player currently have a home together in Ohio, and Kardashian has been commuting back and forth between there and her Los Angeles home.

“Khloe doesn’t necessarily want to get rid of her house though so he might move into her house,” the source added. “They’re figuring it out but they are open to her buying another house but it will be in Calabasas.”

Kardashian and Thompson announced their long-rumored pregnancy Wednesday with a black and white photo of the Good American designer’s belly, clad in a Calvin Klein sports set.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

She also revealed why it took so long for her to announce the less-than-secret pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes,” she wrote. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding.”

She added, “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian