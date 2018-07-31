Pregnant Kate Hudson Bares Baby Bump Alongside ‘Bump Buddy’

Kate Hudson celebrated her thirties and third trimesters while baring her baby bump alongside “bump buddy” Jamie Mizrahi.

Kate Hudson may be in the home stretch of her pregnancy, but she is not letting that slow her down. The 39-year-old actress and soon-to-be mom-of-three celebrated close stylist friend Kamie Mizrahi’s birthday on Saturday. Hudson took to Instagram to document the big event, showing both herself anf Mizrahi baring their baby bumps in bikinis.

“What a blast celebrating the big Dirty Thirty to my bump buddy last night! Hang on to your hat, it’s gonna be a crazy year!!!” Hudson captioned the photo.

The 39-year-old actress, who is due in August, is currently expecting a little girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the couple announcing the exciting news during an April gender reveal party.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson announced.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she concluded.

Hudson, who shares sons Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, six, with musician Matt Bellamy, recently opened up about her third trimester, stating that she feels like a “water balloon.”

“‘I’ve also realized as I’m having this conversation with you, this one sided conversation, that I’m holding a lot of water and I feel like a big water balloon,” Hudson said in an Instagram Story, adding “I’m a water balloon.”

Whil Hudson and Fukijawa originally met more than 15 years ago, they did not make their official debut as a couple until May 2017, when they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Snatched. Despite this being Hudson’s third child and Fukijawa’s first, they have reportedly had the baby itch ever since they began dating.