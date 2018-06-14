Pregnant Cardi B Can’t Sit for Deposition: ‘I’m About to Give Birth’

Cardi B is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, and the rapper has stated that she is unable to sit for a scheduled deposition as she is so close to her due date.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old said in legal documents that she is “in her final month of pregnancy and about to give birth,” and needs to push back the deposition date as a result.

The deposition was scheduled so Cardi could be questioned about a lawsuit that was filed against her by a main claiming she copied his back tattoo and used it for the album cover of her 2016 mixtape Gangsta B— Music Vol. I.

Kevin Brophy is suing the artist and her managers for $5 million, claiming he never posed for the photo on Cardi’s album cover.

The cover shows a man with very distinct back tattoos performing oral sex on the rapper, with Brophy claiming that one of the man’s tattoos, a tiger battling a snake, is identical to one that he has had for 10 years.

Brophy says the image is of him and that he was only made aware of it when a friend texted him. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Brophy said he has never met or spoken to Cardi.

Cardi refuted Brophy’s claims, according to TMZ, who has photos of both men’s tattoos. The rapper said the man on her album cover is a “young, dark-skinned male,” while Brophy is a middle-aged white man.

Cardi also noted that Brophy has a prominent neck tattoo that reads “Born to lose,” while the man on her cover does not.

The deposition has now been moved from July 25 to September 7.

Since revealing her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live, Cardi has been open with fans about her journey to becoming a mom. The rapper is expecting a girl with fiancé Offset, from the rap group Migos.

After her reveal Cardi appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, hitting back at those who questioned her decision to keep her baby.

“I just wanted this for myself,” the 25-year-old explained, via Rolling Stone, noting that she wasn’t a fan of the rumors going around. “Like why she doing that in the height of her career, and it’s just like why can’t I have both? … I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way, I’m a millionaire. I’m established … The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money.”

Offset is already a father to three children, and Cardi explained that no matter what happens, the Migos rapper will always be there for their child.

“You know, I’m getting married,” she said. “Everybody wants to joke around, ‘Oh you’re the fourth baby mama,’ this, this and that, but I’m getting married. And even though so, let’s say God forbid we don’t, my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”

