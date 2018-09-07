Post Malone Says He Wouldn’t ‘Be the Person’ He Is Today Without Mac Miller in Bittersweet Tweet

Post Malone mourned the loss of his friend and inspiration Mac Miller with a touching tribute posted on social media.

The rapper took to Twitter Friday after news broke of Miller’s death to reflect on his legacy in the world of rap, as well as what Miller meant to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

“God f—ing dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac,” Malone wrote.

Fans of the rapper commented on his heartfelt post, mourning the loss of Miller at such a young age.

“It’s been a rough day for you, buddy. Sorry about your friend,” one user sympathized.

“To think we could’ve lost you too. Man stay up and stay blessed,” another person commented, referring to Malone’s scary emergency landing after the private plane he was on malfunctioned in late August.

“Sad day. Ready for 2018 to be over,” another user lamented.

Miller and Malone were close friends in the industry. On the day of the release of Miller’s fifth and final studio album, Swimming, he revealed in a Rolling Stone interview that they were discussing collaborating on a project in the future.

“Me and Post have been talking about doing an album,” Miller told the outlet in August, “so we got together. And then Frank Dukes has worked on a bunch of my records, but we had never met, so he came through too. And then Thundercat appeared and we all started jamming.”

Chance the Rapper also took to Twitter mourn the loss of Miller.

“I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me only second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” he said. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Miller was found at his San Fernando Valley home Friday around noon and was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene. He was 26 years old.

Swimming, which included the singles “Self Care” and “Small Worlds” debuted at No. 3 in the Billboard 200 chart, and Miller had taken to social media — despite a self-imposed blackout after he crashed his car while under the influence back in May — to tease an upcoming tour to support the album.