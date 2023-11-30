Shane MacGowan, Christmas Hit 'Fairytale of New York' Singer, Dead at 65

Shane MacGowan, frontman for legendary Irish punk band The Pogues — and singer of the hit Christmas tune "Fairytale of New York" — has died. He was 65. The sad news was shared in a statement from MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, on The Pogues' official Instagram page.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of SHANE MACGOWAN," Clarke's statement began. "Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time."

MacGowan was born in 1957, Pembury, Kent, England. He formed The Pogues in the early '80s, and the band went on to write and record seven albums before disbanding in the late '90s. A few years later The Pogues reformed and played live shows until 2014, when they disbanded for god. In addition to "Fairytale of New York" — which also featured vocals from Kirsty MacColl — The Pogues were known for songs like "The Irish Rover," "Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah," and "Tuesday Morning."

Following her official statement shared by MacGowan's band, Clarke also took to her own Instagram page to write a heartfelt memorial for her late husband. "I don't know how to say this so I am just going to say it," she penned. "Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese."

"I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures," Clarke continued. "There's no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world." She then spoke directly to MacGowan, saying, "Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me."