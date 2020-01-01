Post Malone Debuts Huge New Face Tattoo on New Year’s Eve, and No One Saw It Coming

Post Malone ended 2019 with a bit of fresh ink. Before helping the world ring in 2020 with a performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, the “Sunflower” singer took to Instagram earlier in the day to debut a massive new face tattoo: a gauntlet holding a flail.

A post shared by Kyle Hediger (@kylehedigertattoo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:41am PST

“Have a good ass New Year,” the singer captioned the snapshot teasing the new ink.

Tatto artist Kyle Hediger gave fans a clearer look when she showed off the ink on his own account, revealing that it was his last tattoo of the decade.

“Last tattoo of 2019,” he wrote, tagging Malone in the post. “Gauntlet on the baby boy [Post Malone]. love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all.”

The fresh ink took many of Malone’s fans by surprise, many flocking to social media to comment on the new look that the singer was bringing in to 2020.

“All I wanted for Christmas was for Post Malone to stop getting more face tattoos,” tweeted one fan.

“*Post Malone comes on the tv*,” another shared their family’s reactions to the tattoo. “Every person in my house over 50: who is that ex convict with the tattoos on his face.”

“I’m watching this New Years Rockin Eve and I’m sorry? Does Post Malone have a tattoo of a gun on his face?” one fan reacted to the new ink while getting ready to celebrate the new year.

“I AM SO MAD ABOUT POST MALONES NEW FACE TATTOO… he has such a cute jaw line… sad, sad times,” wrote another.

Speaking with TMZ, the singer, whose skin bares many other tattoos, admitted that the process “hurt like a mother f–er.”

“It’s like a big spiked ball on a chain. It’s pretty brutal,” he said, adding that he “wanted to do it for a while. Finally I said ‘F– it lets do it.’”

Malone also teased that he intends to get a few more tattoos in the new year, though he wouldn’t say what his skin might be baring next.

During his Tuesday night performance, Malone wowed crowds gathered in Times Square and viewers at home with performances of his hit “Circles” before transitioning into “Congratulations.”