Peek Inside Post Malone’s ‘Apocalypse’ House in New Video

It was recently revealed that hip-hop star Post Malone purchased an “apocalypse” house, now fans of the hip-hop star can get a peek inside of the structure in a resurfaced video. According to Hypebeast, earlier this year Malone told listeners of the H3 podcast that he was planning to buy a large property where he could build himself a fallout shelter.

“I’m just buying a place out in the sticks,” he said. “I’m building it underground. It’s going to be fun until the world ends. But whenever the world ends, it’s going to be functional.”

Then, this week, he confirmed the plans, saying that he actually ended up getting a spot in Utah that cost $3 million, and is 13,000 square feet.

“I’m gonna put in, like, 30 bunk beds,” Malone told Rolling Stone, then elaborating that part of the reason he chose Utah was because of it’s relaxed gun laws. “It’s free country out there. Like, you can buy suppressors in Utah. You can do open-carry. Walk into the grocery store with a handgun on your hip. Cowboy s—. I can’t wait.”

Now, an old Instagram video from 2016 has been found, and it shows off the luxurious home that Malone will be setting up shop in.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Rolling Stone, Malone shared details of his extensive gun collection, revealing that he owns a pump-action Mossberg shotgun, an M14 rifle, a Walther PPK, a Desert Eagle, a Colt M1911, two gold-plated Glocks, an AR-15, a Glock 19, and an FN Five-Seven pistol with a laser sight.

When asked why he has so many guns, Malone replied, “They’re fun, they’re practical, and bad s— happens. If you hurt me, I’m gonna hurt you back.”

Malone assured the outlet that no one has made any threats against his life, but “just being in the public eye” makes him a target.

“I have a lot of valuable s—,” he said. “I have a lot of friends I wanna protect.”

Finally, the “Sunflower” rapper also addressed his views on religion, saying that he thinks the church his friend Justin Bieber attends is “a total cult.”

Referring to the Hillsong church and Bieber’s relationship with it, Malone added, “He’s already given them, like, $10 million. Those are the worst kinds of people. I used to be super-religious. I believed in God. But now I see through it. It’s nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn’t care that your church has a f—ing gold roof.”

