Police Conduct Welfare Check on Chris Brown After He Posts Address Online During Offset Feud

Police paid a visit to Chris Brown‘s Los Angeles home over the weekend after he publicly posted his address in an invitation to fight rapper Offset.

Brown shared the address of his San Fernando Valley home to Instagram on Friday, giving not only Offset, but also the rest of his 50 million followers, his direct location.

After Los Angeles police received a call from someone concerned for Brown’s well-being, they arrived at his home around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and spoke with Brown’s security detail, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Security said that Brown was “fine” and added that there had been no issues with Offset.

Police also reportedly advised the “Kiss Kiss” singer to remove the post that contained his home address; the post has since been deleted.

The welfare check came two days after Brown and the Migos rapper got into it on Instagram after Brown shared a meme poking fun at rapper 21 Savage, who was detained by ICE last Sunday and is at risk of being deported.

Offset called the meme Brown posted “lame,” which triggered an expletive-laced response from Brown.

“F— YOU LIL BOY … SENSITIVE ASS N—,” Brown replied, in part. “IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME. Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D—!!!!”

Brown then shared a screenshot of Offset’s comment with Brown’s reply to his Instagram Story, writing, “If he don’t get his EARTH WIND AND FIRE pootytang space suits WEARING CAP ASS LIL BOY da f— out of my comments and off my d—.”

Offset’s reply was short and simple: “Coke head don’t want [smoke emoji],” he wrote on his own Instagram Story.

21 Savage was detained by ICE on Sunday, Feb. 3, with the agency alleging that the British-born rapper had been living in the United States illegally for more than a decade.

However, 21 Savage says that ICE’s timeline and basis for arrest are both wrong; he said he arrived to the U.S. in 1999 and that he left for about a month in 2005 but came back with a valid visa. ICE claimed that he came to the country for the first time in 2005. The rapper insists that he applied for a visa in 2017 when he realized his illegal classification.

ICE also claimed that 21 Savage was arrested in part because of felony drug charges he was convicted of in October 2014 — although 21 Savage argues that the drug charges were expunged from his record and therefore cannot be a basis for his arrest.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction,” a statement from his representatives said.

