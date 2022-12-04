Pokimane Net Worth: Twitch and YouTube Star Says the Internet Is Very Wrong About Her Finances

Pokimane set the record straight on her financial status. The popular Twitch streamer (real name Imane Anys) addressed the topic during a Nov. 12 mukbang Q&A on her Youtube channel, which included a large assortment of spicy foods for her munch on while answering questions. "It's been a HOT minute since my last Q&A, so please enjoy this video where i torture myself with spicy food & answer your burning questions," she captioned the video. When asked, "What is your current net worth," Pokimane stopped in the middle of eating before breaking into laughter, mumbling, "Excuse me?" and then answering the question. "Okay, well, it's funny you ask, because I remember one of my last Q&A's from like, years ago," she said. "I think I was Googling myself. I remember sitting at a table and checking what Google says my net worth was, and it was like 2 million USD or something, and I was like, I wish!" The Google search result was displayed, and then an old video of Pokimane saying, "I will confirm my net worth isn't 2 million."

"My bank account was so far from that at the time," she added, the scene back on the content creator and her food. "Now, um, well, technically, it's still far...but just in the other direction," she remarked before giggling. Pokimane continued, "I'm not going to talk details. Like the only people that really need to know the details are me, my accountants, IRS, and my parents. Those are the only people I talk numbers with, okay? If you're not in that group, you don't need to know." As of this writing, the top Google result still has Pokimane's net worth at around $2 million as of 2022, per the website Sportskeeda. The site also states that with her exclusive "multi-year" Twitch deal, Pokimane likely makes around $10,000 for every 3000 subscribers. She also recently introduced a donation cap of $5 to support other content creators on her live streams.

Some of the other proposed financial facts: Pokimane has a combined viewership of over 7 Million followers on YouTube, earning around $4000-$10000 per month over her three YouTube channels, and Pokimane's annual earnings are estimated to be about $1-2M. The outlet also said she generates between $30,000 and $35,000 per month from streaming and content creation. Pokimane is one of the leading female Twitch streamers. She exclusively livestreams on Twitch to an average of 179,955 viewers per stream, with around 9.72 million followers on the platform.