‘Girls Next Door’ Stars Get In Violent Brawl

Former Playboy models and stars of the reality series Girls Next Door, Kristina and Karissa Shannon, were arrested in their home for brutally assaulting one another.

According to authorities, the police arrived at the twins’ house earlier this week, as the sisters had gotten into a brutal fight after a night of drinking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The melee got so brutal at one point that Karissa threw an ADT security monitor at Kristina, knocking out some of her teeth.

Both sisters were arrested for domestic violence, as they were both clearly injured.

Karissa was booked with felony domestic violence, while Kristina was merely charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The 27-year-old twin sisters first moved into the Playboy Mansion back in 2008 to pursue a relationship with Hugh Hefner as two of his girlfriends, leading them to appear in The Girls Next Door reality series on E!

UP NEXT: People Are Pissed About Dani Mathers’ Lax Sentence for Body Shaming Another Woman

Given the complicated nature of sisters “dating” the same man, the twins revealed that the relationship was more of a career opportunity and chance for new experiences than a serious romantic endeavor.

A year after moving into the mansion, the sisters were featured as centerfolds in the July 2009/August 2009 issue of the men’s magazine.

In 2010, the girls moved out of the mansion but continued to appear in the reality series.

The twins appeared in the UK reality series Celebrity Big Brother, in which they came in 5th place in 2012, and also went on to star in the spin-off series Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

MORE NEWS: Jwoww Films Herself In Mirror In Spandex And Bra For Instagram Ad

This recent arrest is only the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the twins, as Karissa was arrested with a misdemeanor battery charge back in 2007 and they were both charged with felony aggravated battery in 2008 after brawling at a house party. Their punishment for that incident was to both be put on probation.

Not all of the controversy surrounding the sisters has been based on legal matters, as Karissa also gained notoriety in 2010 when she appeared in a sex tape with couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. Later that year, another sex tape in which she starred was released, this time appearing with boyfriend Sam Jones III.

[H/T TMZ]