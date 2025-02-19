‘Playboy’ Model Dies From Heart Attack at 46: Ariane Bellamar’s Husband Confirms ‘Unbelievable’ News

Former Playboy model Ariane Bellamar has died. The model and reality TV star passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2024 at the age of 46 from a heart attack, her ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, confirmed. Nevada’s Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed to TMZ they had received a report of death for Bellamar on Dec. 20, but were unable to provide further details.

“It is with great sadness that I am bringing out the news that on December 20th, 2024 – Ariane passed away,” Slaught, who shared two daughters with Bellamar, announced on Facebook. Slaught also shared a link to a GoFundMe page created to help cover Bellamar’s funeral expenses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ari passed away on December 20th, 2024 from a heart attack. While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth,” the page reads. “The purpose of this fundraiser is to help Scott and I pay for Ariane’s funeral service. Unfortunately, Ariane, and the rest of us, were not prepared for this sudden turn of events. Therefore, the financial responsibility of putting on Ari’s funeral has become Scott and my financial weight to bear.”

The page has raised over $1,000 as of publishing time, with any remaining funds after funeral expenses are covered set to either be “donated to a charity in Ariane’s memory or to create a charity to help women, mothers and children, and young women in need.”

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida in June 1978 and raised in a small town outside of Toronto, Canada, per her IMDb profile, Bellamar was best known as a Playboy model. Outside of her modeling career, she also acted. Bellamar appeared on ABC’s realty series Beverly Hills Nannies, Bravo’s dating show The Millionaire Matchmaker, and Gordon Ramsay’s Hotel Hell, as well as making uncredited appearances in 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2013’s The Hangover Part III.

Bellamar also appeared as an extra on HBO’s Entourage, and made headlines in 2017 when she accused Jeremy Piven, who starred as Ari Gold, of groping her on the set of the series as well as at the Playboy Mansion. Piven denied the accusations, telling PEOPLE in a statement, “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen.”

News of her passing sparked a wave of tributes, many raising awareness about women’s heart health. On X, one person wrote, “Very sad. Many women do not know the signs of a heart attack.”