Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence earlier this month. The actor, best known in the popular film series for his role as Joshamee Gibbs, the first mate to Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, was taken into police custody in mid-February just before he was set to attend the annual Gallifrey One, the world's biggest Doctor Who convention, in Los Angeles.

At this time, details of the incident that led to McNally's arrest are unclear. The LAPD confirmed to The Sun that McNally was being held on "suspicion of inflicting an injury that caused a traumatic condition on a victim who was his current or former spouse, cohabitant, or child's parent." It is unclear who the alleged victim in the incident is. McNally's wife, actress Phyllis Logan, with whom he shares a son, denied knowing about his arrest.

(Photo: Disney)

McNally was reportedly released from jail on bail of £40,000 and is set to appear in court sometime next month. Neither the actor nor his representatives have publicly addressed his arrest at this time.

Amid his arrest, McNally's attendance at Gallifrey One was canceled. Confirming his canceled appearance, the event's organizers shared in a statement with attendees, "We have one guest update for this year: unfortunately Kevin McNally will be unable to join us. Photo ops for this guest will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding."

While McNally may be best known to Whovians as Professor Jericho, a role he half throughout three episodes of the hit series in 2021, his biggest role is undoubtedly Gibbs in Pirates of the Caribbean. McNally starred in all five films in the Disney franchise – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The franchise also stars Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swan, and Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbosa.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.