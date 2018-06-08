Pippa Middleton Officially Confirms Pregnancy, Happily Reveals She Avoids Morning Sickness

Pippa Middleton finally confirmed she and husband James Matthews are expecting their first baby.

She also confirmed she avoided suffering from morning sickness, unlike her older sister, Kate Middleton.

In her column for the U.K. magazine Waitrose, the 34-year-old wrote about her pregnancy, almost two months after British tabloids reported on it.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine,” Middleton wrote, via Hello Magazine.

Middleton kept the pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor, only telling her after the “riskier months” were over.

“I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” Middleton wrote. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

That is in stark contrast to her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. At the start of all three pregnancies, the 36-year-old Duchess has been treated for Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an acute morning sickness that can cause nausea, vomiting and other symptoms.

The news of Middleton’s pregnancy broke in April, when a friend told the U.K. Sun on Sunday that Middleton shared the happy news with friends and family after her 12-week scan. The Duchess reportedly “could not have been more delighted” by the news of her younger sister having a baby.

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” the friend said in April. “Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted. It’s been a tough few weeks for the two families, so this has provided some much-needed happiness and light relief.”

Since then, Middleton has not shied away from the spotlight. She attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, showing off her baby bump in a teal dress. She has also been seen wearing in her work-out gear in London and attended the French Open in Paris with Matthews. Just last week, she was spotted out and about in London, wearing a black shirt and checkered pants.

Matthews and Middleton celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on May 20, the day after Harry and Markle tied the knot.

Middleton’s friend told The Sun in April that the couple “have always known they wanted children.”

The baby is reportedly due in October.

