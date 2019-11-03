Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paid Tribute to Mom With 2019 Halloween Costume

If Ree Drummond ever needs a break from her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman, the author could always tap her daughter, Paige, for the role. On Saturday, Drummond shared a photo of her daughter dressed as Drummond on Halloween, complete with red hair to match her mother. The photo earned more than 69,000 likes and 800 comments in just the first few hours after it was published.

“Welcome to Paige’s frontier!!!” Drummond wrote in the caption, alongside the photo.

The photo shows Paige wearing a Drummond Ranch hat over a red hair wig. She is seen carrying her mother’s new book, The Pioneer Woman Cooks The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating. The book was released late last month.

Drummond also shared the photo on Instagram, adding, “When your daughter dresses up as you for Halloween.

“I told her she chickened out on the floral top and she said she ‘couldn’t find one.’ Ha ha,” Drummond wrote in another Instagram Story post.

“I’m just trying to be like you when i grow up,” Paige wrote in the comments.

Paige is the second eldest of Drummond’s four children with husband, Ladd Drummond. The couple are also parents to Alex, 22, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 15. Paige is now a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, notes PEOPLE.

When Drummond sent Paige off to her first year of college in August 2018, she shared an emotional Instagram post, with a photo of the two embracing.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic,” Drummond wrote to mark a major moment in her daughter’s life. “I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder. But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”

Drummond, 50, has marked a few milestones in the past few days. Aside from the release of her new book, she shared a selfie to show off her weight loss on Oct. 23. She also marked the release of the special holiday issue of her Pioneer Woman Magazine on Oct. 30.

“It’s not even [Halloween] yet, and my new winter/holiday magazine is already out,” Drummond wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to make sure you had plenty of time to pore over the various spreads, from my complete Thanksgiving meal to my favorite cold weather coats to sweet little Christmas cookie recipes to my most favorite holiday gift guide I’ve ever put together.”

Episodes of The Pioneer Woman air Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the Food Network.

Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine