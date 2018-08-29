Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Hits Back Following Fans’ Dad-Shaming Comments

Carey Hart and his wife, Pink, share the same outlook on parent shaming: They aren’t having any of it.

The 43-year-old former motocross racer clapped back at a few trolls who commented on a photo he posted sharing that son Jameson, 1, contracted hand, foot and mouth disease while the family is traveling with Pink on her Beautiful Trauma tour.

It all started when Hart joked with one woman that Jameson’s rash was due to bed bugs. According to Mayo Clinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is a “mild, contagious viral infection common in young children” with symptoms like sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. The illness can be spread through person-to-person contact including saliva, coughing and sneezing.

After explaining that Jameson had hand, foot and mouth disease while daughter Willow, 7, had a fever, Hart wrote, “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs 😂.”

After one person wrote that he should have had food brought into the hotel room instead of taking Jameson in public, Hart responded, “What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off of other peoples plates?”

In another comment, Hart slammed a commenter for assuming he didn’t cover up Jameson’s rash when they were out to breakfast.

“Yeah I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper,” he replied sarcastically.

Finally, the dad of two said that “we can go in circles all day.”

“My judgement was a result of a bother woman’s judgment on my child,” he wrote. “I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!!”

Pink and her family have been feeling under the weather for much of her tour. Earlier this month, the singer was forced to postpone multiple shows in Australia after she was hospitalized with a gastric virus. She, too, blasted critics online at the time after paparazzi photographers snapped photos of her at the beach during her recovery, insinuating that she had canceled her show to relax on the beach.

After explaining that she had been released from the hospital and strictly following the doctor’s orders of plenty of “liquids and rest” in an effort to resume her tour, she warned paparazzi not to take her actions out of context.

“That’s a warning to paparazzi,” she wrote. “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”