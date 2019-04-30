Pink Says She’s Had ‘Several Miscarriages’ Since She Was 17

Pink has always been candid about pretty much any topic, but the singer shared a big revelation in a new interview when she told USA Today that she has suffered “several miscarriages” since the age of 17.

The 39-year-old explained the situation while referencing her track “Happy” from her new album Hurts 2B Human, which features the lyric, “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

“The reason I said (that) is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” Pink said. “And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful (expletive). I’ve always written that way.”

Five years later, when Pink was 22 and had just released her second album, Missundaztood, the singer began seeing a therapist, who she has been seeing ever since.

“I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out,” Pink says. “What I love about therapy is that they’ll tell you what your blind spots are. Although that’s uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with.”

“I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humor,” she continued. “I’m extremely self-deprecating, and when (expletive) goes bad — which in any life is inevitable — you’ve just got to find the funny. It’s because I can laugh that I can cry so hard.”

Pink now shares daughter Willow and son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006.

“He’s the biggest part of my village,” Pink said of her husband. Hurts 2B Human is “not as angsty and marital as previous records. There’s certainly not a place for ‘So What’ right now.”

The star wrote “So What” for her 2008 album Funhouse, which was inspired by her split with Hart. The song features the lyrics “I guess I just lost my husband / I don’t know where he went,” and Pink convinced Hart to appear in the music video for the track. The pair later reunited before welcoming Willow in 2011, with Pink recently sharing that the pair has long been attending couples counseling.

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images