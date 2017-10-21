Pink Reignites Feud With Kim Kardashian Over Nude Photo

P!nk has been known to stir up some controversy and take shots at fellow celebs in the past, with one of her most recent beefs being with Kim Kardashian West.

Back in 2016, the “So What” singer entered into a feud between Kardashian and comedian Beth Midler. Midler had criticized the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member for showing so much skin, and Kim clapped back with a nude selfie dedicated to Midler.

P!nk then tweeted out and lengthy statement to empower women who empower themselves with traits besides their bodies and sex appeal. Many assumed this statement was directed at Kardashian.

On a recent episode of Bravo’s What What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her straight-up if it was about Kardashian, and she confirmed the rumor.

“When you tweeted women using their brains not their body for attention, were you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian or was that people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?” Cohen asked.

“Honestly she went in on Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” P!nk replied. “Just don’t talk to Bette Midler about anything.”

The singer’s original message was all about empowerment, and she appears to be standing by it.

“Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” she wrote. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’

“In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention, you will feel something called pride and self respect. Keep on resisting the urge to cave. You’ll never have to make silly excuses for yourself.”

