Pink Closes Instagram Comments on Account Following Criticism of Berlin Holocaust Memorial Photos

Singer Pink shut down the comments section on her Instagram page after growing criticism of a photo showing her two children running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. On Sunday, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer shared a photo of Jameson, 2, and Willow, 8, running through the memorial and included a caption pre-emptively defending her decision. However, that did not stop the critics, and Pink had enough.

On Monday, Pink shared a photo of husband Carey Hart relaxing in the pool. The photo was accompanied by a biting caption from Pink.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it : [middle finger emoji],” the singer wrote. “There will be no more comments on this page! Hahahaha! [middle finger emojis] looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:36pm PDT

Pink did not shut off the comment sections for posts from the past, including the controversial post that started this mess.

“Berlin, I love you… and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” Pink wrote alongside the photo of her children running through the memorial. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Hart also shared a photo from the trip to the memorial, showing their children and Pink.

“Berlin is one of my favorite European cities,” Hart wrote. “The history that this city has is always intriguing to me. Last time I was here I traveled the city on my bike and saw where the wall was, and the land marks along with it. The holocaust memorial is a somber reminder of what happened. My wife is half Jewish (my mother in law 100%) and my children are 1/4. So scary to think what could have happened to them those years ago.”

Like many celebrities, Pink is constantly criticized on Instagram whenever she posts a photo of her children, no matter what they are doing. It has become so annoying to her that she also preemptively slammed the “parenting police” in a post showing Willow running through sprinklers.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” Pink wrote. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

She added several NSFW hashtags, including “f– the parenting police.”

Photo credit: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images