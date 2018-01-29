Read Piers Morgan’s Scathing Takedown of the Grammys

The 2018 Grammy awards were held on Sunday, and while many people enjoyed the show TV host Piers Morgan unleashed a scathing takedown of the event.

Morgan called out the Grammys for being “the single most sexist, misogynist and abusive awards show of them all,” and added that it celebrates “many of the most sexist, misogynist and abusive people in an amoral industry of spectacular proportions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you thought Hollywood’s bad, it’s got nothing on the record business, particularly in the worlds of hip-hop and rap,” Morgan wrote in a op-ed which you can read in full on The Daily Mail.

He went on to cite rappers such as Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Big Sean, as examples of hip-hop and rap stars who “have made millions from writing music and making videos that depict women as prostitutes, sexual objects and ‘b—es.’ “

Morgan then detailed a 2011 even in which “Big Sean was arrested in New York for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching of a 17-year-old girl after a concert. Some charges were dropped after he accepted a guilty plea for unlawful imprisonment of the girl, a fan.”

“This would have led to him being banned from continuing to work in almost any other job. But not the music industry. This year, Big Sean was nominated for a Grammy,” Morgan added.

The former America’s Got Talent host also referred back to the song “U.O.E.N.O.” by Rick Ross where he rapped, “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it, I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

That lyric caused Reebok to drop Ross as a partner, subsequently issuing a statement that read, “Reebok holds our partners to a high standard, and we expect them to live up to the values of our brand. Unfortunately, Rick Ross has failed to do so.”

“Ross was dropped by Reebok…but not by the Grammys,” Morgan added in his op-ed.

Finally, Morgan also referenced the powerful performance by Kesha which featured several other high-profile female singers and how following that emotionally charged scene, “Kesha didn’t actually win an award.”

“In the category for which she was nominated, Best Pop Solo Performance, Ed Sheeran won, for a song – as enraged Twitter swiftly pointed out – about getting a woman drunk and taking her home to have sex with her,” Morgan lamented. “This was the perfect embodiment of the gigantic problem the Grammys has in proudly joining the charge for better treatment of women.”