Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (July 15, 2023)

Netflix's top 10 truly has something for every member of the family. While action movies and thrillers have been dominating the Netflix top 10 in July, a flurry of animated family films have entered the chart. (The previous No. 1, The Out-Laws, has been dethroned.) However, it's not all kid-friendly fair. There are still comedies, thrillers and some beloved classics still in the mix. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Rush Hour' Official Synopsis: "The fastest hands in the East meet the biggest mouth in the West when legendary martial arts daredevil Jackie Chan teams with comedic powerhouse Chris Tucker in Rush Hour. When Hong Kong police detective inspector Lee's (Chan) favorite pupil is kidnapped in America, the dedicated cop and martial arts genius travels to the United States to find her. Unhappy to have a meddling outsider, the FBI assigns reckless, arrogant and infuriating LAPD detective James Carter (Tucker) to baby-sit Lee--and keep him away from the investigation. But these two very different cops will stop at nothing to find the missing girl."

9. 'Titanic' Official Synopsis: "Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar-nominee Kate Winslet light up the screen as Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival. From acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron comes a tale of forbidden love and courage in the face of disaster that triumphs as a true cinematic masterpiece."

8. 'Nimona' Official Synopsis: "When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. "Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, NIMONA is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated, New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson."

7. 'The Boss Baby' Official Synopsis: "When 7-year-old Tim discovers his new brother is a suit-wearing executive, he reluctantly agrees to team up with the Boss Baby on a secret mission filled with laughs and adventure!"

6. 'The Tutor' Official Synopsis: "An in-demand tutor is assigned to instruct a billionaire's son from their New York waterfront estate. But what should be a straightforward job is complicated by the student's disturbing obsession with him, threatening to expose his darkest secrets."

5. 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' Official Synopsis: "Two overly imaginative pranksters, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch) hypnotize their principal (Ed Helms) into thinking he's a superhero named Captain Underpants."

4. '65' Official Synopsis: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods."

3. 'The Out-Laws' Official Synopsis: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

2. 'Bird Box Barcelona' Official Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."