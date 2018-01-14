Pierce Brosnan’s Son Makes Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week

Pierce Brosnan‘s son Paris made his catwalk debut during Dolce and Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Paris wore a sporty outfit, with a red and navy headband that read “ROYALS” on the front. He also wore tailored jacket, plus pinstripe pants with buttons down the side, notes the Daily Mail.

The son of a former Bond star was not the only famous son at the Milan show. Rafferty Law, the 21-year-old son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, also walked down the runway.

Paris is signed to Next Models and has over 14,600 followers on Instagram. In November, he appeared on the cover of Vanity Teen. But he is not the only model in the Brosnan family. His older brother Dylan, 20, is also a model who has been featured in Vogue. Dylan is signed to IMG Models.

Dylan made his runway debut during a Saint Laurent show in 2014. He is also studying filmmaking in California.

Paris’ modeling career has the full support of his dad, who has proudly shared photos of him on the official Pierce Brosnan Instagram page. “Way to go Paris,” Brosnan wrote when Paris landed his Vanity Teen cover.

Way to go Paris ❤️ A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Dylan and Paris are Brosnan’s children from his second marriage. The Die Another Day actor and journalist Keely Shaye Smith have been married since 2001.

The 64-year-old Brosnan is also the father of 34-year-old actor Sean Brosnan. Sean’s mother is the late Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 from ovarian cancer. Brosnan also raised Cassandra’s two other children from her first marriage, 45-year-old Chris Brosnan and Charlotte. Charlotte also died from ovarian cancer in July 2013 at 42.

Brosnan just finished filming the sequel to Mamma Mia!, appropriately titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He also stars on AMC’s new Western series The Son.

“I know what it’s like to bring up sons,” Branson recently told Esquire. “And it can be a very arduous road. My fatherly instincts are purely my own. They relate back to no one, because there was no one.”

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images