Pierce Brosnan Honors 'Greatest James Bond' Sean Connery With Heartfelt Tribute

✖

Following the news of James Bond star, Sean Connery's death on Friday night at the age of 90, fellow 007 franchise actor Pierce Brosnan is paying tribute, touting the Scottish actor as the "greatest James Bond." In a post shared to his social media on Saturday evening, Brosnan, who played the iconic MI-6 agent in three movies between 1997 to 2002, shared his condolences for the late actor who was knighted by the Queen in 2000.

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself," Brosnan wrote. "You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

On Saturday, Connery's wife, Micheline, and his son Jason reported to the BBC that the iconic actor had died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, surrounded by family. Connery's son Jason said that his father had been "unwell for some time," before passing away prior to the weekend. Among the sources confirming his death, Jason was one of them, also adding his father passed while at his home in the Bahamas. The 57-year-old actor and director is Connery's only child, from his first marriage to actress Diane Cilento. Details on Connery's death and the ailments that prefaced it are unknown at the time.

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," Jason said.

Connery was a major film icon, with movie roles spanning decades and performances that served as the foundation for much of pop culture media today. Born in 1930, Connery grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland. While his parents held working-class jobs, he enlisted in the Navy before finding his way into the entertainment industry. He is survived by his son Jason, his brother Neil and his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune.