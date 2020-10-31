Sean Connery's Wife Micheline Roquebrune: What to Know

✖

Legendary actor Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. According to his son, Jason Connery, he died overnight in the Bahamas surrounded by his family. He is survived by his son, Jason, a grandson from Jason's marriage to actor Mia Sara, and his wife, Micheline Roquebrune. Connery wed Roquebrune, a painter, in 1975.

Connery was previously married to actor Diane Cilento, with whom he shares Jason, from 1962 to 1973. He later wed Roquebrune in 1975 and the couple had been together up until Connery's passing. According to Amo Mama, Connery and Roquebrune originally met in 1970, when he was still married to Cilento. The painter later explained that it was love at first sight and that the pair began a romantic affair shortly after meeting. After Connery ended his first marriage, he and Roquebrune became an official item. The duo had some difficulty navigating the early stages of their relationship, as Connery was trying to establish his career and Roquebrune was in North Africa raising her three children, Oliver, Micha, and Stephane, from two previous marriages. But, as previously mentioned, they were able to make it work and later got married.

Like Connery, Roquebrune has Scottish roots, as she was born in Edinburgh just as her late husband was. She was born on April 4, 1929. In addition to her work as a painter, she also worked as an actor on a few projects. She appeared in multiple television shows, such as Never Say Never Again: Royal Film Premiere, The Battle of the Bonds, and Sagas. Interestingly enough, it was Roquebrune who suggested the title of 1983's Never Say Never Again, the last James Bond film in which Connery starred. Connery starred in other Bond films including Dr. No, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever. Of course, he also starred in a number of films outside of his established 007 role, as he appeared in The Hunt for Red October, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and The Untouchables, the latter of which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In light of his passing, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement in which they said that Connery “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’" They added, "He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."