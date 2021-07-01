Phylicia Rashad Ripped by 'Fresh Prince' Star Janet Hubert: 'What Are You Thinking?'

✖

On Wednesday, it was announced that the sexual assault conviction against Bill Cosby had been dropped, and his former on-screen spouse Phylicia Rashad took to Twitter to celebrate the news. Now, she is being ripped by former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mom Janet Hubert for her comments. In a response to Rashad, Hubert exclaimed, "What are you thinking!!!"

She continued, "I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the s— shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a— guilty man!" Hubert then went on to say that she could understand Rashad being happy for her friend being released from prison, but clarified that he is "still guilty." She also claims that she knows of five women who have alleged Cosby assaulted them but have not come forward. She ended her message by writing, "Powerful men do wrong things, black or white."

I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still ...guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white... — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) June 30, 2021

On Wednesday, it was reported that Pennsylvania’s Supreme court has overturned 83-year-old Cosby's previous sexual assault conviction. In a statement, the court explained that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who chose to have Cosby arrested, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby." This was due to a deal Cosby had made with the former D.A., which was made so that the comedy legend would agree to testify in a civil case brought by Andrea Constand, the Temple University sports administrator he had been convicted of drugging and violating.

After the news was announced, Rashad took to Twitter to proclaim her happiness, stating that a "terrible wrong" has been "righted." She added that she believes Cosby's initial conviction was "a miscarriage of justice." Notably, she shut off her replies, so people cannot tweet back to that specific post.

Rashad later seemed to backtrack some, writing in a follow-up tweet, "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth." She added, "Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."