Celebrity

Peter Max’s Wife Mary Dead at 52 From Apparent Suicide

Mary Max, wife of famed pop artist Peter max, has died at the age of 52 from an apparent […]

By

Mary Max, wife of famed pop artist Peter max, has died at the age of 52 from an apparent suicide.

According to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department confirmed that Max’s body was found in her apartment on Sunday evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities also advised that all official inquires about Max’s death should be directed to Chief Medical Examiner’s office, but they have reportedly not responded to a request for comment at this time.

Per the New York Post, Max allegedly took her won life by nitrogen asphyxiation

Peter, who is now 81-years-old and suffers from dementia, began his rise to fame in the ’60s by creating “counterculture, psychedelic pop art pieces.”

He and Max married in the 1990’s, and he was ordered into her care by a judge once his health began to decline.

Following the news of her passing, many people have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow over Max’s death and praise what an incredible person she was.

According to one user, “Mary Max was a great champion of all animals and a tireless, generous cheerleader and supporter of everyone in the movement. The world has lost an enormously kind soul.”

“I had the honored to meet [Peter Max] and Mary Max while I was working with [Mam Somaly]. Very heartbroken to hear the passing of Mary who was such a kind, sweet and lovely person,” someone else tweeted. “Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo Credit: Tim Boxer / Getty Images

Tagged:

Related Posts