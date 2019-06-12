Peter Max’s Wife Mary Dead at 52 From Apparent Suicide

Mary Max, wife of famed pop artist Peter max, has died at the age of 52 from an apparent suicide.

According to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department confirmed that Max’s body was found in her apartment on Sunday evening.

Authorities also advised that all official inquires about Max’s death should be directed to Chief Medical Examiner’s office, but they have reportedly not responded to a request for comment at this time.

Some thoughts on the death of my friend and a great animal advocate, Mary Max. May she RIP. ❤ pic.twitter.com/RhVjU0ao7w — Paul Shapiro (@PaulHShapiro) June 11, 2019

Per the New York Post, Max allegedly took her won life by nitrogen asphyxiation

Peter, who is now 81-years-old and suffers from dementia, began his rise to fame in the ’60s by creating “counterculture, psychedelic pop art pieces.”

Rest in Power, Mary Max. She was our mentor. Mary was the advocate’s advocate. She advised us not just how to better advocate for animals, but also how to treat other humans in the movement with greater empathy. We love & miss you so much.https://t.co/FEAyARiIXc — Voters For Animal Rights (@theanimalvoters) June 11, 2019

He and Max married in the 1990’s, and he was ordered into her care by a judge once his health began to decline.

Following the news of her passing, many people have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow over Max’s death and praise what an incredible person she was.

. @sharonNYT The story you wrote on Mary Max’s suicide neglected to mention anything about Mary Max other than her role as “wife.” She was a tireless social justice advocate, mentor, philanthropist, and longtime fixture in the #animalrights movement. You need to fact-check. — Jasmin Singer (@jasmin_singer) June 11, 2019

According to one user, “Mary Max was a great champion of all animals and a tireless, generous cheerleader and supporter of everyone in the movement. The world has lost an enormously kind soul.”

“I had the honored to meet [Peter Max] and Mary Max while I was working with [Mam Somaly]. Very heartbroken to hear the passing of Mary who was such a kind, sweet and lovely person,” someone else tweeted. “Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

. @sharonNYT Your article about Mary Max forgot to mention what an amazing human she was to so many women and animal rights activists. You just couldn’t resist writing nasty mean things about her, even after her death. Shame on you. — Allie Taylor (@AllieFeldman212) June 11, 2019

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

