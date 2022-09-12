Pete Davidson's Sister Pays Tribute to Their Dad on 9/11

Pete Davidson's sister, Casey Davidson, is paying tribute to their father, Scott Davidson, on the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11. Casey, 24, remembered their father on Instagram Sunday with photos of the late FDNY firefighter, who was only 33 when he became one of the many first responders to become victim to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Alongside the photos, which also featured Casey and her dad together and the Saturday Night Live star, now 28, dressed in his dad's uniform as a little boy, Casey penned an emotional message to her father. "This year more [than] ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl," she wrote.

Casey also took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from New York City's 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which includes their father's name inscribed on a plaque alongside those of the more than 3,000 other people who were lost on that tragic day. Pete has been open about the loss of his father at age 7 over the years, speaking most recently about his father's impact on his life during an appearance on Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart in July.

On Hart's series, The King of Staten Island actor revealed that he had been thinking about fatherhood and becoming a dad himself since he was a child. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid,'" Pete shared. He continued that the experience he had after his dad's death had him convinced early on in his life that fatherhood wasn't for him.

"I don't like saying corny s-. The reasoning was, like, I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now," he explained. "It wasn't [my dad's] fault – he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that." Over the years, however, Davidson has had a change of heart. "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't," he said of becoming a father himself.