Pete Davidson Reportedly Attending ‘SNL’ Rehearsal After Posting Troubling Message

Pete Davidson is reportedly attending rehearsals for tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, despite his suicidal message on Instagram earlier today.

Davidson posted a frightening note on Saturday as his ex-fiance Ariana Grande and Kanye West sparred on Twitter. Shortly after, however, actor Jon Cryer tweeted that Davidson is at the SNL studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for,” he reported. “We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while.)”

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) //t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018



Cryer’s tweet was corroborated in a report by TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Davidson was at rehearsal. After receiving a number of calls, the New York Police Department has sent officers out to do a wellness check on the comedian, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly tweeted that he had jumped straight on a plane to check in on his friend.

He is not the only one, as Ariana Grande apparently visited the studio as well. After seeing Davidson’s note, the singer tweeted that she was in the building if he needed her for anything.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote. “I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

By the sound of it, Davidson’s phone is either off or he is ignoring the message he has received since making his scary proclamation.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote before deleting his Instagram account. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

In another message earlier in the day, he had made some fans concerned by agreeing with the tweets of Kanye West. Davidson famously told West off back in September, urging him to take his psychatric medication and saying: “being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.” On Saturday, he sang a different tune.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).