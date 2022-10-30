Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half

Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.

"Apparently, Pete's been given some time off to get his s**t together and focus on himself," the reported insider told the U.S. Sun. The outlet adds that the star was not spotted on set filming on Friday.

It is unclear what sparked the outburst from the SNL alum. His new show is currently in production in Long Island City, New York, where no police report had been filed over the alleged outburst.

This moment follows a long stretch of headline dormancy for Davidson since splitting with Kim Kardashian in August 2022, only months after leaving Saturday Night Live. His exit from the show and the relationship were both reportedly amicable.

"It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them," the source stressed to The Daily Mail. The relationship is still playing out a bit on Kardashian's Hulu reality series, with Kardashian even sharing a few intimate details about the relationship. "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" She admitted to her grandmother on a recent episode. "And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you. I know that's really creepy."

Davidson has also had to deal with Kanye West and some of the vitriol he has unleashed since West split from Kim Kardashian. This includes a bizarre video that seemed to hint at Davidson's murder and burial by West.

While it is easy to make these connections and whatever alleged outburst Davidson unleashed, there could be any number of reasons. He has battled demons and his own mental health, something he addressed during his exit from SNL.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer, I was just a stand up," Davidson said in a statement before his final episode. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them...I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."