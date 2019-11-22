Pete Davidson Nude Ken Doll Magazine Cover Revealed

Pete Davidson is gracing the cover of PAPER magazine’s Break the Internet issue, posing in a photo shoot in which the comedian was styled to look like a plastic doll. In the cover shot, Davidson wore nothing but a colorful paisley printed shirt and a white tube sock, though his body from the neck down was made to look plastic, covered with tattoos and lacking, as all male dolls do, one notable body part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 21, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Other photos saw Davidson posing in a bedroom, in a basketball hoop and outdoors, and several photos featured a female model, actress/model/artist Julia Fox, also edited to appear plastic.

Though he had stayed fairly quiet over the past year, Davidson got incredibly candid in the accompanying interview, sharing his philosophy on why he’s so dateable.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he explained. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and…’”

The 26-year-old also offered a brief comment on his relationship with Ariana Grande, who he dated, became engaged to and broke up with all in less than one year.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know? I usually express how I feel about anything through work,” he said. “So, I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it. And print doesn’t usually age well.”

Davidson was less guarded when it came to sharing what he’d learned from being in public relationships.

“It’s nobody’s business,” he said. “I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship. I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong. As opposed to like… people date. People date and are friends.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta