Pete Davidson Possibly Facing Criminal Charges

Pete Davidson might face criminal charges over a Beverly Hills car accident from March. Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in an accident on the night of Saturday, March 4, and were reportedly driving at a high speed. The former Saturday Night Live star apparently lost control of the car and slammed into the side of a house.

Davidson was behind the wheel of a Mercedes when he lost control, law enforcement sources told TMZ the day after the accident. The car hopped the curb, knocked over a fire hydrant, then slammed into the side of a house. The car left skid marks on the lawn. TMZ's photos showed minimal damage to the house itself, as Davidson thankfully did not crash through the building. Nobody was hurt, inside or outside the house, but police were still called to the scene. Davidson and Wonders were not cited or arrested.

On Monday, over a month after the accident, sources told TMZ that Davidson might face criminal charges for the incident after all. The Beverly Hills Police Department finished its investigation and will send the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide if Davidson should be charged or not. Police have reportedly ruled out drugs or alcohol as the cause of the crash, but Davidson could be charged with reckless driving.

Davidson's next big project is Bupkis, a Peacock series with a long list of guest stars, including Wonders. The series is loosely inspired by Davidson's own life and features Edie Falco as his mother and Joe Pesci as his grandmother. Davidson, 29, created the series with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer on the series, which debuts on May 4. Davidson will return to SNL as a first-time host on May 6 to promote the show.

Wonders, 26, and Davidson met while making the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which hit theaters last year. She also starred in the HBO Max series Generation and had a role in the movie Out of the Blue with Diane Kruger. She is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series City on Fire, based on the book by Garth Risk Hallberg. In the series, she plays an NYU student who is shot on July 4, 2003, and it turns out the crime is connected to fires, the music scene, and a wealthy real estate family.