Pete Davidson Makes NSFW Return to Social Media

Pete Davidson returned to Instagram to tease the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, though he still let his followers know how he feels about social media.

The comedian, who deleted all of his posts from the social media platform in July, returned to the platform to post a video of a group of paparazzi taking his picture on the streets of New York City.

View this post on Instagram @nbcsnl back next week. fuck the internet tho… A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

“Hey, how are ya? How you guys doing?” Davidson can be heard asking the photographers as they snap photos of them. “You guys look great, alright. Ah! Welcome home!”

“[Saturday Night Live] back next week. f—k the internet tho…” Davidson captioned the photo.

According to E! News, the comedian told his followers back in July that there was nothing cryptic to his decision to leave Instagram.

“No, there’s nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform,” Davidson said on his Instagram Story at the time.

He added: “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.”

Davidson is likely obligated to promote the return of Saturday Night Live on social media as a cast member, which might be what prompted his surprise return to Instagram a few days after he and fiancee Ariana Grande chose not to attend the 2018 Emmys.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York,” Grande’s rep said in a statement Monday. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Aside from the traumatic bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017, Grande suffered the loss of her ex-boyfriend and close friend Mac Miller on September 7, which led to a temporary social media silence on her part.

The singer broke her silence on his death on Instagram a week later, writing: “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and i always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. for so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Since then the singer has only posted a few updates on her Instagram Story, including the introduction of an adorable new pet pig.

Davidson will be back at work on Saturday Night Live when the show returns for its 44th season on Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.