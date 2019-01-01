Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande in New Stand-up Routine

Pete Davidson has returned to stand-up, and reportedly jokes about Ariana Grande and Louis C.K. in his new routine.

According to Deadline, the Saturday Night Live cast member took the stage at a club in Boston on New Years Eve and spoke about his now-ex fiance’s new song “Thank U, Next,” which is partially about him.

“That s–t came out before I had to put on a f—ing duck hat and be like, ‘derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day,” Davidson recalled of the song being released right before Saturday Night Live aired on Nov. 3. “We didn’t know it was going to happen.”

“This won’t be easy, this is rough,” Davidson continued. “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh… it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you.’”

He also revealed that his mother has experienced a bit of fallout from the song, as she’s a school nurse who’s sometimes taunted by students, who will sing the song as they pass her in the hallway. “Me, I get it, but my mom?” he asked rhetorically.

The comedian then made some jokes about tattoos that took a turn to be about another fellow comedian, Louis C.K., who’s made headlines lately for his criticism of school shooting survivors who fight for stronger gun control.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo,” Davidson’s joke began. “Then the next day, Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape died, and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence.”

“Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day, Gene Wilder dies,” he continued, then getting to the punchline about C.K. “Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”

“That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, but Aziz has been nice to me recently,” he quipped.

Davidson has made headlines himself quite a bit lately, with a Dec. 15 social media post causing a friends and fans a lot of concern over the state of his mental and emotional health.

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Thankfully, he was OK and accounted for at the SNL set, but he has since deleted all of his social media accounts.