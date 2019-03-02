Perez Hilton Blasts Khloe Kardashian for Hypocrisy Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup

The haters are coming for Khloé Kardashian amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

After Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview on Friday, Kardashian fired off a set of scathing tweets placing blame on the model for the reason her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player was broken up.

However, social media took notice of Kardashian’s comments, including Perez Hilton, who responded to the reality TV star’s messages, while seemingly attempting to throw her own romantic history in her face.

Remember when you started dating @FrencHMonTanA while he was still with @TRINArockstarr, your former friend? I do! pic.twitter.com/yzBxPmq2bj — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 1, 2019

“Remember when you started dating [French Montana] while he was still with [Trina], your former friend? I do!” He wrote, adding a Taylor Swift gif to his burn.

Montana, who previously dated Kardashian, quoted Hilton’s tweet and responded to the blogger’s allegations, writing: “I was single like a dollar bill,” adding a prayer hands emoji.

I was single like a 💵 dollar bill 🙏 //t.co/UaQU0fC1FP — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) March 2, 2019

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to social media Saturday to reflect on her previous tweets about the scandal, writing about how Thompson’s actions have been making her feel since news broke on Feb. 19, and backtracking on the blame she placed with Woods.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she wrote.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she concluded.

Woods has stayed silent on social media since breaking her silence on the controversy on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

“[Khloé] doesn’t deserve this either,” Woods said on the show. “It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love.”

“I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him,” she added.