People Are Cracking up Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian is proving once again that you can be funny and sexy at the same time.

just solved a rubik’s cube A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

The 38-year-old showed off her understated sense of humor in the caption of a sultry snap Thursday, and fans were loving it.

The oldest Kardashian sister posted a picture from her latest photoshoot to Instagram, a black and white shot of the mom of three perching on the edge of a chair while wearing a little black dress, strappy shoes and a serene expression.

“Just solved a rubik’s cube,” she captioned the photo.

The caption paired with the image had fans in stitches.

“No way, this caption. I love her,” one commented.

“This caption has me weak [crying laughing emoji],” another said.

“And people say you have no talent,” a third quipped.

Kardashian has a history of funny captions.

In October, she posted a photo of her posing with a book in satin pink pajamas and black pointed toe heels.

reading is fundamental A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

“Reading is fundamental,” she captioned the shot.

The businesswoman has reason to let her spark shine. Much of the focus of this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been Kardashian getting her groove back after splitting with longtime partner and father of her three children Scott Disick.

She’s also been getting back on the dating scene, cozying up with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima all over the globe.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.