Penélope Cruz Strips Down, Discusses Nude Scene She Thought Would End Her Career

Penélope Cruz stripped down to her birthday suit for the latest cover of Esquire U.K., and shared some revealing info about her first nude scene as well.

Thank you @ukesquire and magicians #mertandmarcus A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

The 43-year-old Spanish star may be a critically acclaimed and award-winning actress now, but years ago she was terrified that her first nude scene — at the age of 18 — would ruin her career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Of course I was not looking forward to those scenes but I did it,” she said of the scene in director Pedro Almodóvar’s 1992 classic film Jamón Jamón.

“Everyone was really respectful, aware of the fact that I was 18,” the Oscar winner said. “I remember the last day of filming, I was crying, saying: ‘What if I never shoot a movie again? The feeling was devastating.’”

More: Penelope Cruz Reveals Tattoo of Ricky Martin Getting Rear Tattoo Covered Up

The scenes were a blessing in disguise for the young actress, who co-starred with her now-husband Javier Bardem, with whom she shares two children: Leo, 6, and Luna, 4.

Bardem once spoke about the movie, saying the two had an immediate romance.

“There was obvious chemistry between us,” he said. “I mean, it’s all there on film; it’s like a document of our passion. One day we’re going to have to show the kids — imagine! ‘Mummy, Daddy, what did you do in the movies together?’ Well, my children, you should celebrate this movie as you’re here because of it.”

Since her film debut in Jamón Jamón in 1992, Cruz has become a sex symbol and highly esteemed actress. During her interview with Esquire, she opened up about her role as Donatella Vercase in FX’s upcoming American Crime Story: The Assassination of Giannia Versace.

The native Spanish speaker said mastering Versace’s Italian accent was difficult to master.

“It’s a lot of dialogue, in my second language, but with [Donatella’s] accent, which is Italian…I speak Italian. But still, it was a big challenge,” she said.

Up Next: Gianni Versace’s Lover Slams ‘American Crime Story’ Portrayal of Designer Murder

While Cruz plays Donatella Versace, designer Giovanni Versace’s sister, Ricky Martin will be playing Antonio D’Amico, Gianni’s partner.

The series also stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Max Greenfield as Santo Versace, Annaleigh Ashford as Elizabeth Cote, Nico Evers-Swindell as Phil Cote, and Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail.

The show is set to air sometime in 2018.