Peggy Lipton Passes Away at 72: See David Alan Grier’s Message to Her Daughter Rashida Jones

Actress Peggy Lipton is being mourned by fans and peers alike, including comedian David Alan Grier.

Grier, who starred on the just-canceled FOX sitcom The Cool Kids, took Twitter to offer his condolences about Lipton’s passing. He sent a kind message to Rashida Jones, Lipton’s daughter with music legend Quincy Jones.

In his brief message, Grier wrote that he was disheartened at the news and said he would be praying for her family.

@iamrashidajones I’m sad to hear of the passing of your mother Peggy Lipton. You and your family are in my prayers. 🙏🏾 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) May 12, 2019

Grier and Rashida both appeared in the 2000 film East of A, which was one of the Parks and Recreation actress’ first roles. She played a character named Emily, and Grier portrayed the character of Brother James.

Lipton, who was best known for her roles on Twin Peaks and The Mod Squad, died from cancer at the age of 72, with her death being announced on Saturday. Rashida and her sister Kidada broke the news in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the sisters said in a joint statement. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton is being mourned by fans across the globe, as well as by those she shared the screen with. Among those peers paying tribute to her is Riverdale star Mädchen Amick. Amick played waitress Shelly Johnson on Twin Peaks, and Lipton played her boss Norma Jennings, a maternal figure for Shelly.

“I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her,” Amick wrote on Instagram. She was such a proud mother. Loved her girls more than anything in the world. I will always love you Peggy. I hope to dance with you again in the stars one day.”

No funeral or memorial arrangements have been publicly announced as of press time.

