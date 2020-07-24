Peek Inside Taylor Swift's Nashville, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills and New York City Mansions

Taylor Swift rose to fame in 2006, starting off as a country music artist, eventually moving into the pop genre in 2014. Within the last 15 years, she's released eight studio albums and has gained worldwide success. With such fame, comes money and Swift has most definitely invested in several, beautiful properties across the United States, and soon across the pond. She has homes in Tennessee, California, Rhode Island and New York, all of which are stunning in their own fashion and total out to be worth $100 million combined. She's not stopping there either, Swift is currently looking for a new spot in London to be near her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Each mansion and penthouse she owns presents a different style, some giving her a secluded feel somewhat off the grid, while others are modernized overlooking the city life. No matter the size, design or location, each property gives Swift a different feel and a beautiful oasis in her rather busy and hectic life. The pop stars beautiful Nashville, Tennessee residency gives her a skyline view of Music City, while living in a contemporary living space. Her Beverly Hills, California home was purchased in 2015 and was previously owned by Samuel L. Goldwyn. Swift's Watch Hill, Rhode Island mansion allows her a breathtaking view of the water as it sits atop a luscious green hill, and her Manhattan, New York home offers a large, cozy space in a rather busy city. Scroll through the photos to take a peek inside each of her homes via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Nashville, Tennessee Swift's Nashville home was one of the first she purchased. The $1.9 million penthouse was her starter home and sits in the middle of Music Row. The 3,240 square-foot condo has kept the singer close to the recording studios so anytime she's in Nashville, she's merely a walk away from where she works her magic. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Being a super star of her caliber, she spends quite some time in Los Angeles, and has had a number of homes in the southern California city. The first one was purchased in Beverly Hills and offered a Cape Cod style vibe. She purchased the estate in 2011 for $3.55 million and eventually sold it for $4 million a few years later. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Not only does she buy for herself and her comfort, she also bought a home for her parents. The 5,000 square-foot mansion was purchased in 2011 in the Forest Hills area of Nashville for $2.5 million. The Greek Revival-style abode sits on six acres and offers a luxurious living space for the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for so that she could succeed in music. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Her second Beverly Hills home was purchased in 2012 and has a mid-century-modern feel to the atmosphere. It was bought for $1.78 million but then sold it in 2018 for $2.65 million. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The "Bad Blood" singer's Rhode Island home has one of the most stunning beach views. She purchased the gorgeous home following multiple Grammy wins, MTV, People's Choice, Billboard and Entertainer of the Year Awards. As if buying a home of this size wasn't a lot in the first place, Swift bought the $17.75 million house in cash. The mansion offers 12,000 square-feet, a beach view and has also become one of her most popular party and celebration spots in recent years. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

While people typically think of cramped living spaces when residing in such a populated area like New York City, Swift made sure she was going to have several thousands of square feet when she bought multiple spaces in the Big Apple. Not much smaller than her Rhode Island estate, Swift purchased two penthouses in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan for $20 million in 2014 which totaled out to 8,309 square feet. Within that area, she had 10 bedrooms and ten baths, while also adding a third living space next door that following year for $18 million. Three years later in 2018 she then added an apartment in the same building for $9.75 million. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)