Peek Inside Selena Gomez’s Studio City Bungalow

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez listed her luxurious home in Studio City, California for sale, and the photos had fans gawking.

Gomez has recently caught the real estate bug that often afflicts celebrities with disposable income. She purchased the stunning Studio City bungalow in 2017 for $2.249 million, according to a report by Variety, but after just over a year she decided it was time to flip it.

It is not the only home in Gomez’s possession, either. The 25-year-old actress reportedly has a 10,000 square-foot house in Fort Worth, Texas. The stone-faced manor sits in a gated, guarded community in the town’s wealthy Montserrat development, on a 1.5 acre plot.

Previously, Gomez also held a larger property in Calabasas, California as well. She purchased that one for $3.69 million in 2014. It was also in a gated community, out in the wealthy reaches where stars like the Kardashians and Jenners live. She sold the Calabasas home off in 2016, though she did not do as good a job of flipping it. Originally, she listed the place for $4.495 million, but in the end she took a loss, settling for $3.3 million.

Still, the real estate game appeals to many looking to invest their money. It is unclear how much time Gomez may or may not have spent in the Studio City bungalow she is now trying to sell. It could very well be home base for the actress, though she could just as easily be staying somewhere else. She still holds the Fort Worth property as well, though it is currently listed for sale as well.

Gomez is currently asking $2.799 million for the Studio City home. According to the listing on Compass.com, it is 3,188 square feet. The place has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a guesthouse with an addition bathroom there.

Here’s a look inside Gomez’s pristine California home.

From the front, Gomez’s home looks unassuming — hardly the residence of one of the most-followed people on all of social media.

The house has very likely been professionally decorated for sale, though there are hints at Gomez’s style in the decor.

The home is full of open spaces, though it has been furnished to show that there is no shortage of cozy nooks to settle into.

The house features ample natural light with much of it coming in through skylights.

Gomez’s house brings the indoor and outdoor spaces together nicely. Hopefully in the time she owned in the actress found occasions to host in the bungalow.

The modern, updated appliances somehow don’t clash with the house’s more rustic elements.

The house would be ideal for a small family, though Gomez has likely had little reason to use her spare bedrooms.

The house includes a personal fitness area with floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

The house has a total of four bathrooms.

The master bedroom has some of the brightest color — a bright blue, feature wall just behind the bed. Whether Gomez herself a hand in choosing the color is unclear.

The house trades shower curtains for more permanent glass stalls.

Gomez’s house even includes the coveted exposed beams that are so sought after in interior design today.

If Gomez had any friends or family staying the guest house, they clearly tidied up after themselves.

In the scenic backyard, a clear blue swimming pool invites outdoor time even more.

The property is fenced in with tall, immaculate hedges, providing privacy without a sense of enclosure.

From outside, its clear that patio space was a priorty in the design of the home.