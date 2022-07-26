Peek Inside Ivana and Donald Trump's First Mansion in Greenwich

Former President Donald Trump made his name in the real estate industry, but many have not seen his first home for themselves. The controversial business tycoon purchased a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1982 with his first wife, the late Ivana Trump. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can now tour the house for yourself.

Trump was 35 and his wife was 33 when they moved into this Georgian Colonial home with nearly 20,000 square feet of living space. They reportedly paid $4 million at the time, and they saved money on their renovations by using many of the same materials they were using to remodel the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan around the same time. The result was a mansion covered in gold, as Trump is so fond of.

When Trump and Ivana divorced in 1991, she won the Greenwich mansion in the settlement. She sold it in 1998 for $15 million, and the new owners wasted no time in heavily renovating the place. They also added many of the mansion's most luxurious features at that point, including tennis courts, an indoor pool, a sauna and a 4,000-square-foot addition with guest accommodations.

The main house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a home theater, a putting green and many outdoor terraces and patios. It is situated on a small peninsula with a wide-open view of Long Island Sound. It was originally constructed in 1939 for business magnate Robert Hilas.

The house was listed for sale in 2018, which is where these photos come from. It was listed for $45 million and eventually reduced to $38.5 million. When it failed to sell at that price, it was taken off the market. Here's a look at the house in all its glory.