Pauley Perrette Pleads for Information on Missing Friend

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette has asked fans for help in finding a friend who she says has gone missing. The 49-year-old actress, who left NCIS this year after 15 seasons, posted about photographer Pep Williams at the end of July.

“My friend is missing,” Perrette wrote on July 28 alongside a photo of her and Williams, adding the word “Ominous.” She hashtagged #WhereIsPepWilliams and #WhoIsPepWilliams.

Later that same day, she wrote that he had been missing for almost a month and claimed that the posts shared to his social media accounts are “fake.” His latest tweet came on Aug. 2.

“It’s been almost a month. PLEASE let me know anything anyone knows about @Pep_Williams his updates on social media are fake old posts,” she wrote.

It’s been almost a month. PLEASE let me know anything anyone knows about @Pep_Williams his updates on social media are fake old posts. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 28, 2018

One fan responded saying she hoped the situation “was all a mistake” after a previous tweet from Perrette about Williams had been deleted. “Will keep praying he is found safe soon,” the fan said.

Others wrote that they hoped Williams would turn up safe and sound.

Perrette left NCIS in May after appearing as an original cast member for 15 seasons. She appeared to blame bullying for her departure in a tweet sent shortly after she left the show saying she experienced “multiple physical assaults” at a job that she left. Although she didn’t name the show, CBS said in a statement that she “came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter very seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette has been interacting with fans, often leaving them confused, for several weeks. In June, she tweeted about “so many lies” being spread about her departure from the long-running procedural without specifying what rumors she was talking about.

“So many lies being spread about me on line by those who have ALOT to hide. I have done nothing wrong. I promise you that. Never did. Never,” she wrote on June 6.