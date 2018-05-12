Pauley Perrette Makes First Public Appearance Since ‘NCIS’ Exit

Pauley Perrette is doing some good following her NCIS exit.

The actress, known for her role as Abby Sciuto on the long-running CBS crime procedural, made her first public appearance since departing the series on Friday for a special Project Angel Food event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Today at @ProjAngelFood dedicated my beautiful van for food deliveries! And I sponsored #MothersDay meals in honor of my mom. It was GOOD! pic.twitter.com/mWyHTCXrxI — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 12, 2018

“Today at (Project Angel Food) dedicated my beautiful van for food deliveries! And I sponsored Mother’s Day meals in honor of my mom. It was GOOD!”

Perrette shared photos from the event, showing her during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her delivery van. The photos also show the van the actress sponsored for the organization, which specializes in preparing and delivering healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illnesses.

In another shot, Perrette wears a hairnet as she volunteers in the food prep process for the organization.

Perrette said goodbye to Abby Sciuto and NCIS after 15 seasons after Tuesday’s new episode. The actress, along with series regular Duane Henry, left the series after a surprising episode.

The two characters were accosted by a gunman, who turned out to be a hired hitman. He shot them both in a dark alleyway, but Abby was able to recover from her injuries. Clayton, on the other hand, didn’t make it.

Clayton’s sacrifice became the driving force for Abby for the remainder of the episode. Not only did she track down the man who hired his killer, he was her motivation for leaving the department.

In the end, Abby informed her co-workers that she was going to escort Reeves’ body back to his home in London. She intended to stay and help arrange the funeral, and she wasn’t going to come back to NCIS. After a few heartfelt goodbyes, she left for good.

The actress followed the exit with a special note to fans on the show’s Twitter account.

“I hope the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” Perette says in the video. “Just to remember, with me, everything that Abby’s given to us. And everything she’s taught us. I cannot thank you enough. I am so blessed to have fans like you and it means everything to me.”

Abby’s exit came after months of speculation about how the show would send her off and why she was leaving. Now, Perrette is thanking her fans for their continued support over the course of her time on the series, which spanned 16 years, 15 seasons, and more than 350 episodes.

“I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that. They really make me smile. My fans are funny and they’re smart and they;re kind and they’re caring and they’ve been so supportive. Not only of Abby, on the show, but of me, of Pauley. I love them. I’m proud of the group of fans that Abby has attracted, because it’s a pretty amazing group of people.”

After being on the popular crime drama since the first episode in 2003, Perrette also took time to reflect on the legacy of Abby.

“There’s never been a character like Abby on television. She’s a brilliant scientist with this whole alternative look to her but she’s [also] a good girl with a huge heart. She’s a church kid. She bowls with nuns. It’s so many things wrapped up into one,” Perrette told TV Guide. “Abby’s legacy is going to be forever. The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”