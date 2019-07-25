Pauley Perrette Congratulates 9/11 First Responders and Jon Stewart After Victims Compensation Fund Passed by Congress

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette recently took to social media to congratulate 9/11 first responders and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, after the victims compensation fund was passed by Congress. In a post on Twitter, Perrette sent out a thank you message to the first responders for their bravery on the dark and harrowing day for America, as well as a thank you to Stewart for fighting so hard for them in Washington. Many of Perrette’s followers have since commented on the post, sharing their own thoughts on the matter.

“Shameful that Jon had to prod those jerks in DC to do the right thing. Shouldn’t have had to come to that. Makes me very angry at my elected officials,” one person stated.

“Amen! Those people suffered so much! I’m glad they are Being cared for!” another fan tweeted back.

I have family (related and not related) that are first responders. Three of my cousins are in the Military and one is married to a Military Man. Thank you for saying that,” someone else said.

“Thanks for keeping them in your prayers Ms. Perette God bless you,” one other user offered.

The situation that Perrette is referring to is the fact that the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund was nearly reauthorized, and when Stewart and number of the first responder victims went before a congressional panel to speak about the matter, many members of congress who were supposed to show up did not.

“As I sit here today, I can’t help what think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process of getting healthcare and benefits for 9/11 first responders,” Stewart said in a heated and passionate speech. “Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front on me, a nearly empty Congress.”

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for not being here,” he went on to say. “Accountability appears to not be something that occurs in this chamber.”

“Why this bill is not unanimous consent is beyond my comprehension,” Stewart later added. “More of these men and women are going to get sick, and they’re going to die, and I’m awfully tired of hearing this is a ‘New York issue.’ Al-Qaeda didn’t shout ‘death to Tribeca.’ They attacked America.”

The fund renewal was eventually voted on and passed.