Paula Patton Gets Absolutely Roasted Over Her Family's Chicken Recipe

Paula Patton is trending and it's not for an acting role. The Jumping the Broom star is getting lots of reactions from a video she shared on her social media pages in March of her showing off her family's fried chicken recipe. Despite being over a month old, the video recently went viral. Patton's recipe is more simple than most people are used to. Additionally, critics say she does things out of order. In the video, Patton starts by explaining the origin of the recipe. "I'm going to make my mom's famous fried chicken," she shared in the video that was originally posted on March 4.

Patton starts by cleaning the chicken with cold water. She then adds all-purpose flour in a plastic bag and added pieces of raw chicken into the flour to coat it. In her next step, Patton puts the chicken in avocado oil to fry is, while seasoning it with salt, paprika, and Lawry's seasoning salt. Viewers were stunned that Patton didn't season the chicken before coating it with flour.

The reactions poured in, and Patton was notified. She took to Instagram to address the backlash. "I'm in Mexico with my son, and I woke up, and people were like, "Did you see on Instagram and TikTok and Twitter they're talking about the way you fry chicken?" And I was like, "Oh no, what!'" she said in the video.

She continued: "That's OK, I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it, it might look crazy, it is the way we do it. My mom taught me it, it's my mom's recipe…It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things. And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it,' she added. "I just wanted to send everybody love, and I appreciate the comments, the room for improvement, and to know that this is an old family recipe; that's how we do it."

Olympic track star Ashley Spencer reposted the video to TikTok along with some commentary. And social media users couldn't agree with Spencer more.