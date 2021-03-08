Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walks Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Show

✖

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is showing off her high-fashion modeling skills in a new video she shared on behalf of Givenchy to her Instagram account. The young model graced the runway in a dark, yet high fashion looks for the brand's Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show and gave fans a sneak peek. The 22-year-old captioned her quick video clip by saying it was an "exclusive debut."

"Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @mattewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21," she captioned the clip.

In the clip, the young model is wearing an oversized black blazer accompanied with an asymmetrical black shirt and matching heels, along with tights. Her bold outfit was accessorized simply with metallic earrings and a black chain-link necklace. Her hair made quite the statement as well rocking a black bob with striking white streaks. In the beginning, she had part of her bob over one eye, but as the video shot Meadow walking down the runway, her face was no longer covered by hair, allowing viewers to see her incredible look.

While her look and confidence seem entirely effortless, she did admit that the idea of so many people filling a room to watch her walk was intimidating. "I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway," she explained according to E!, "Id' be absolutely terrified." Over the years, Meadow has been rather quiet and out of the spotlight, although active on social media. There have been a number of times where she's shared sweet memories with her late father and her following and his fans absolutely love she allows people in on her thoughts and memories with the actor.

In May, she shared a sweet photo of the two, saying it was her "happy place." The never-before-seen-photo of her dad sparked emotional responses from their fans. "Father and Daughter time... awesome," one person wrote while someone else chimed in with, "Matching smiles." Walker's mom, Cheryl, in 2018, recalled the day her son would die detailing he and Meadow — who was 15-years-old at the time — had planned on picking out a Christmas tree later that day.

"We were having this good conversation, and he'd forgotten about an event he had. He got a text and said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm supposed to be somewhere!'" she recalled. It was that same event when he decided to catch a ride with his friend Roger Rodas in the Carrera GT Porsche, before both were killed in an explosive single-car crash on Nov. 30, 2013.