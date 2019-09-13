Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Touching Photo With Late Father on Birthday

Meadow Walker hit all of our feels with her Instagram post on Thursday. On what would have been her father’s 46th birthday, Meadow went back in the archives to dig up a photo of her when she was younger. The image captures her with Paul Walker embracing her.

The post left all of her followers feeling a little emotional. Meadow captioned the post, “happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrities like Gal Gadot and Ludacris commented with various emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:54am PDT

One follower remarked, “His soul lives on in you sweet girls.”

Another mentioned how raising her was among her late father’s great achievements. In an interview conducted by PEOPLE that included Walker’s family and inner circle, his brother, Cody, shared that, “He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her.”

“This is a great photo of two Meadow,” the comment began. “Of everything your Dad did, you were what he was most proud of and brought the most joy to his life.”

An ensuring comment followed a similar sentiment, explaining how Walker left a lasting impact on society.

“Aww sweetheart, no one knows better than yourself just what an amazing person he was,” the comment started. “He’s left an imprint on everyone’s heart and he will never be forgotten and he will always be loved.”

This isn’t the first time Meadow, who was 15 when he passed, has shared a touching tribute to her father. Just last month she uploaded a photo of him and a pig in the water with the caption, “thinking of you xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

One notable comment on that post came from Walker’s former castmate in The Fast and Furious series, Tyrese Gibson.

“Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!”

Her father lost his life six years ago when he was a passenger in a single-car crash. The late star appeared in six movies in the Fast and Furious series. He appeared posthumously in Furious 7.