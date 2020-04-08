Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Reveals Never-Before-Seen Video of Late ‘Fast and Furious’ Star

Amidst the distressing coronavirus pandemic going on right now, Meadow Walker is doing her best to inject a large dose of positivity into her followers’ days. On Tuesday, Meadow shared a sweet throwback featuring her late father, Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker. In her caption for the post, Meadow noted that it “felt right” to share the video now. Her post comes nearly 7 years after Paul’s death, which occurred in November 2013.

The video featured Meadow surprising Paul on his birthday. In the never-before-seen clip, Paul appears to open a door, with his daughter then popping out to say an enthusiastic “Hi,” effectively giving the actor thrilling shock. Meadow then tells him “Happy Birthday,” with Paul still amazed by his daughter’s presence. He then steps back into the room and falls on his bed, telling her, with a bright smile on his face, that she “just scared the hell out of me.” The two then share a hug, providing for a truly sweet moment between the father-daughter pair.

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe,” Meadow captioned the post. In response to her message, fans couldn’t help but comment on how lovely it was to see the late actor in a happier moment. Many actors from the Fast and the Furious films also took to the comments section in order to share their own thoughts on the sweet video. As series star Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, “Oh wow this is beautiful…”

In the past, Meadow has posted tributes to her father on her Instagram account. The very first post on her account, which was made in September 2015, featured another sweet throwback of the father-daughter pair. In her post, which came alongside a photo of herself when she was a little one, Meadow revealed that she would be creating a foundation in her father’s memory.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote at the time. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”