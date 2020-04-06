Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Is All Grown up, Here’s What She Looks Like Now

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is all grown up, and the 21-year-old has been very active on Instagram lately, revealing just what she looks like now. Meadow has mostly stayed out of the limelight since the tragic death of her father in 2013, but occasionally shares photo updates on the social media site. She also very active in the management of The Paul Walker Foundation, which is currently "teaming up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide meals to children during the COVID-19 crisis." To date, a GoFundme charity campaign for the project has raised over $6,500. A message on the site notes that "every $25 donated provides 100 meals to children." The fundraising goal is $50,000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:15am PDT Scroll down to check out some of Meadow's Instagram posts, and see what the young philanthropist has been up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:32am PDT Walker passed away in 2013, when a car he was traveling in crashed into a light pole. He was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time, which later finished shooting by bringing on his brother Cody to finish shooting Walker's scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:35pm PDT She continued: "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. "I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The [Paul Walker Foundation] on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:01pm PST In 2016, she posted about her father again, writing in a post, "Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. "Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Feb 8, 2020 at 10:02am PST Meadow still gets many comments on her posts about her father, with one user recently saying, "Dude I’ve been thinking of him so much through this oddly enough." "Must be a wonderful feeling knowing sooooooo many people love him and miss him. Obviously not as much as you but he was people’s hero and role model," another user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jan 18, 2020 at 3:37pm PST In addition to her work with The Paul Walker Foundation, Meadow has also done some overseas volunteer work. Earlier this year, she spoke a trip she previously took to Ghanna. "It was an absolute pleasure and they were 2 of the best weeks of my life," she wrote about the trip. "I can't put to words how welcomed I was by the entire community, school and the students."