Meadow Walker, Daughter of Paul Walker, Revels in Disneyland Day and Fans Are Loving It

Meadow Walker, daughter of Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, recently shared a photo of herself reveling in Disneyland Day, and her fans and followers are loving it. In the photo, Walker is posed near one of the many park attractions and wearing a novelty Mickey Mouse glove while she poses for the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she was in the “Toon Town” section of Disneyland. Many Instagram users have since commented on the post, with one writing how her being “active” on social media made them happy, while another chimed in, complimenting her smile, adding: “This picture is pure sweetness, just like you are, beautiful angel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many users have pointed out the resemblance between Meadow and her father, as one said, “You know when you smile really looks like your father face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 4, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

“I love Disneyland, no place else like it, smiles. Have fun sweetie, you deserve it,” another user wrote.

Walker passed away in 2013, when a car he was a passenger in crashed and burst into flames.

In 2015, Meadow took to Instagram for her first post, sharing a photo of her with her father when she was young, and adding a heartfelt caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world,” she wrote.

“I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The [Paul Walker Foundation] on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father,” Meadow concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

In 2016, she again took to Instagram to share another photo with her late father, and spoke more about his foundation and the film series he was most well-known for.

“Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience,” she wrote. “Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images